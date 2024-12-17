Explore
Tech News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Realme 14x 5G set to launch tomorrow: Expected price, key specs and all we know so far
LIVE UPDATES

Tech News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Realme 14x 5G set to launch tomorrow: Expected price, key specs and all we know so far

1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Livemint

Tech News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Tech News Today Live Updates: Realme 14x 5G set to launch tomorrow: Expected price, key specs and all we know so far (Realme)Premium
Tech News Today Live Updates: Realme 14x 5G set to launch tomorrow: Expected price, key specs and all we know so far (Realme)

Tech News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 12:22:35 PM IST

Gadgets Today Live: Realme 14x 5G set to launch tomorrow: Expected price, key specs and all we know so far

  • Scheduled for release on December 18, the Realme 14x 5G smartphone, will be priced under 15,000. It can boast a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 120Hz display, and a robust 6,000mAh battery, along with water and dust resistance.
Read the full story here

