Tech News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Realme 14x 5G set to launch tomorrow: Expected price, key specs and all we know so far

Tech News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Gadgets Today Live: Realme 14x 5G set to launch tomorrow: Expected price, key specs and all we know so far
- Scheduled for release on December 18, the Realme 14x 5G smartphone, will be priced under ₹15,000. It can boast a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 120Hz display, and a robust 6,000mAh battery, along with water and dust resistance.