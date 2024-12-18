Explore
Business News/ Technology / Tech News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: Smart glasses won me over, and this is the pair that did It
LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:01 PM IST
Livemint

Tech News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Tech News Today Live Updates: Smart glasses won me over, and this is the pair that did It

Tech News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:01:30 PM IST

Gadgets Today Live: Smart glasses won me over, and this is the pair that did It

  • Meta’s Ray-Bans and its prototype Orion hint at the future of smart glasses—sleek, stylish and truly wearable.
Read the full story here

18 Dec 2024, 12:33:51 PM IST

Gadgets Today Live: Realme 14x launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset: Check price, specifications and more

  • Realme India has introduced the Realme 14x, the first model in the 14-series. It boasts an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor.
Read the full story here

