Fri Dec 20 2024 15:59:54
Tech News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: WhatsApp to stop working on older Android devices from 2025. Here's what we know
LIVE UPDATES

Tech News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: WhatsApp to stop working on older Android devices from 2025. Here's what we know

2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2024, 07:03 AM IST
Livemint

Tech News Today Live Updates on December 23, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 07:03:47 AM IST

Tech News Today Live: WhatsApp to stop working on older Android devices from 2025. Here's what we know

  • Starting January 1, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer support Android devices running KitKat or older. Users of popular models, including Samsung Galaxy S3 and HTC One X, will need to upgrade to access new features. iPhone users have until May 5, 2025.
Read the full story here

23 Dec 2024, 05:30:16 AM IST

Tech News Today Live: Mint Primer: Why India needs to make inroads into deep tech

  • India’s startup landscape has been dominated by consumer-focused ventures. As India aspires to the world’s table of economies, it must develop deep tech ventures. A report by venture investors Speciale Invest and Oister Global notes the changing contours of this shift.
Read the full story here

