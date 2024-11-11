Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Tech News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: Tired of Google Search? Here’s how to set ChatGPT as your default search engine

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:28 AM IST
Livemint

Tech News Today Live Updates on November 11, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Tech News Today Live Updates: Tired of Google Search? Here’s how to set ChatGPT as your default search engine

Tech News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Nov 2024, 07:28 AM IST Tech News Today Live: Tired of Google Search? Here’s how to set ChatGPT as your default search engine

  • ChatGPT's new web search functionality offers an alternative to Google, allowing it to be set as the default search engine in compatible browsers. Currently, it's available only for Plus and Team subscribers, with broader access anticipated soon.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.