Thu Nov 14 2024 15:57:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.00 -0.90%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 774.25 -1.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,267.70 1.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 804.05 -0.53%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 372.50 -2.19%
Tech News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Vivo Y300 5G price and specifications leaked ahead of November 21 India launch: All we know so far
LIVE UPDATES

Tech News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Vivo Y300 5G price and specifications leaked ahead of November 21 India launch: All we know so far

2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2024, 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Tech News Today Live Updates on November 15, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Tech News Today Live Updates: Vivo Y300 5G price and specifications leaked ahead of November 21 India launch: All we know so far
Tech News Today Live Updates: Vivo Y300 5G price and specifications leaked ahead of November 21 India launch: All we know so far (Getty Images via AFP)

Tech News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2024, 10:23:00 AM IST

Gadgets Today Live: Vivo Y300 5G price and specifications leaked ahead of November 21 India launch: All we know so far

  • On November 21, Vivo will unveil the Y300 5G in India. Priced between 21-25 thousand, it offers 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP rear camera.
Read the full story here

15 Nov 2024, 10:06:12 AM IST

Tech News Today Live: Bluesky faces outage as Donald Trump’s win sparks mass exodus from Elon Musk’s X

  • As millions flock to Bluesky amid user exodus from X, the platform faces potential troubles. Downdetector reported significant access issues on November 14 and 15, with outage reports peaking at 3:47 AM, though confirmation from the company is pending.
Read the full story here

