Tue Nov 19 2024 15:59:51
Tech News Today Live Updates on November 20, 2024: Meet Artemis: The robot set to dribble past Messi and dominate the World Cup | WATCH
LIVE UPDATES

Tech News Today Live Updates on November 20, 2024: Meet Artemis: The robot set to dribble past Messi and dominate the World Cup | WATCH

1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2024, 06:35 AM IST
Livemint

Tech News Today Live Updates on November 20, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Tech News Today Live Updates: Meet Artemis: The robot set to dribble past Messi and dominate the World Cup | WATCHPremium
Tech News Today Live Updates: Meet Artemis: The robot set to dribble past Messi and dominate the World Cup | WATCH

Tech News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2024, 06:35:29 AM IST

Technology News Today Live: Meet Artemis: The robot set to dribble past Messi and dominate the World Cup | WATCH

  • ARTEMIS, a cutting-edge humanoid robot from UCLA, is engineered to play football. With record-setting speed and lifelike movements, it prepares for RoboCup and hopes to challenge human players by 2050, although it currently faces difficulties in mastering basic football techniques.
Read the full story here

