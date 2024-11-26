Tech News Today Live Updates on November 26, 2024: ‘Focusing on integrating AI into all products to enhance customer experience’ says BenQ India MD Rajeev Singh

Tech News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech News Today Live: ‘Focusing on integrating AI into all products to enhance customer experience’ says BenQ India MD Rajeev Singh
- BenQ India is focusing on incorporating AI into its products to enhance user experience, including an upcoming projector with AI Cinema for optimized image quality. Singh also confirmed that the company plans to attract millennials with portable projectors that suit their mobile lifestyle.