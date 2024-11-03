Technology News Today Live Updates on November 3, 2024: Apple offers free repairs for iPhone 14 Plus but there’s a catch. Here's everything you need to know

Technology News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tech News Today Live: Apple offers free repairs for iPhone 14 Plus but there’s a catch. Here's everything you need to know
- iPhone 14 Plus users affected by a camera defect in devices manufactured from April 10, 2023, to April 28, 2024, can access a free repair service from Apple. Users can verify eligibility via the Apple support page and request refunds for previous repair costs.