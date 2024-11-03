Explore
Technology News Today Live Updates on November 3, 2024: Apple offers free repairs for iPhone 14 Plus but there's a catch. Here's everything you need to know
LIVE UPDATES

Technology News Today Live Updates on November 3, 2024: Apple offers free repairs for iPhone 14 Plus but there’s a catch. Here's everything you need to know

1 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2024, 06:43 AM IST
Livemint

Technology News Today Live Updates on November 3, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Technology News Today Live Updates: Apple offers free repairs for iPhone 14 Plus but there's a catch. Here's everything you need to know
Technology News Today Live Updates: Apple offers free repairs for iPhone 14 Plus but there’s a catch. Here's everything you need to know (Apple)

Technology News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2024, 06:43:43 AM IST

Tech News Today Live: Apple offers free repairs for iPhone 14 Plus but there’s a catch. Here's everything you need to know

  • iPhone 14 Plus users affected by a camera defect in devices manufactured from April 10, 2023, to April 28, 2024, can access a free repair service from Apple. Users can verify eligibility via the Apple support page and request refunds for previous repair costs.
Read the full story here

