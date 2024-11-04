Technology News Today Live Updates on November 4, 2024: iOS 18.2 arriving in December with powerful Apple Intelligence upgrade. Here's what we know

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 06:45 AM IST
Technology News Today Live Updates on November 4, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Nov 2024, 06:45 AM IST Tech News Today Live: iOS 18.2 arriving in December with powerful Apple Intelligence upgrade. Here's what we know

  • Apple is progressing with its iOS updates, having released iOS 18.1 and planning for iOS 18.2 in early December. The beta version features AI enhancements like Genmoji and ChatGPT integration. Mark Gurman suggests a potential launch on December 2, barring unexpected delays.
04 Nov 2024, 05:30 AM IST Technology News Today Live: Mint Primer: What if ChatGPT’s AI search engine clicks with users?

  • The integration of AI-driven chatbots like ChatGPT into search engines is set to disrupt ad-reliant revenue models.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.