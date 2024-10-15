Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 14 2024 15:56:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.30 -1.49%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 549.45 3.88%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,688.50 2.32%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 805.25 0.66%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 928.05 -0.31%
Business News/ Technology / Technology News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024: Amazon Great Festival deals on dining essentials: Over 70% off on dinnerware, cutlery, glassware, and more
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Technology News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024: Amazon Great Festival deals on dining essentials: Over 70% off on dinnerware, cutlery, glassware, and more

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Livemint

Technology News Today Live Updates on October 15, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Technology News Today Live Updates: Amazon Great Festival deals on dining essentials: Over 70% off on dinnerware, cutlery, glassware, and morePremium
Technology News Today Live Updates: Amazon Great Festival deals on dining essentials: Over 70% off on dinnerware, cutlery, glassware, and more

Technology News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Oct 2024, 07:00:27 AM IST

Gadgets Today Live: Amazon Great Festival deals on dining essentials: Over 70% off on dinnerware, cutlery, glassware, and more

  • Check out incredible Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on dining essentials! Enjoy discounts of over 70% on dinnerware, cutlery, glassware, and more. Elevate your dining experience with stylish and functional items that fit every occasion. Shop now and save!
Read the full story here

15 Oct 2024, 06:52:26 AM IST

Tech News Today Live: Google backs new nuclear plants to power AI

  • Startup Kairos Power plans to build small reactors to help supply electricity to the tech company’s data centers.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue