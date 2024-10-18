Hello User
Technology News Today Live Updates on October 18, 2024: Infinix Zero Flip vs Motorola Razr 50: Which is best flip phone in India under 50,000? Check detailed comparison

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Technology News Today Live Updates on October 18, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Technology News Today Live Updates: Infinix Zero Flip vs Motorola Razr 50: Which is best flip phone in India under 50,000? Check detailed comparison

Technology News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Oct 2024, 07:44 AM IST Gadgets Today Live: Infinix Zero Flip vs Motorola Razr 50: Which is best flip phone in India under ₹50,000? Check detailed comparison

  • Infinix Zero Flip vs Motorola Razr 50: Zero Flip is effectively priced at 44,999 while the Motorola Razr 50 can be purchased with bank offers at rs 44,998. The two phones are the only good flip options available under 50,000 price segment.
18 Oct 2024, 05:00 AM IST Technology News Today Live: Techno-optimism vs dystopia: the right AI balance for inventors, investors

  • Industry experts opine that determining a stance in the AI argument will be crucial in how humankind innovates upon the technology, the guardrails that are implemented in it, and the eventual form that it will take in the long run.
