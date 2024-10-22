Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Technology News Today Live Updates on October 22, 2024: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Elite processor based with Oryon CPU: Specs, features, upcoming phones and more

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:59 AM IST
Livemint

Technology News Today Live Updates on October 22, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Technology News Today Live Updates: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Elite processor based with Oryon CPU: Specs, features, upcoming phones and more

Technology News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Oct 2024, 12:59 AM IST Tech News Today Live: Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8 Elite processor based with Oryon CPU: Specs, features, upcoming phones and more

  • Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, equipped with Oryon CPU architecture, is set to power flagship Android smartphones, replacing the Snapdragon 8 Gen naming scheme. Models such as the iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13 are among those expected to feature this new chipset.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.