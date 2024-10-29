Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 28 2024 15:59:29
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,292.65 2.96%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,734.30 -0.48%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.45 2.50%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 878.70 1.66%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 794.15 1.74%
Business News/ Technology / Technology News Today Live Updates on October 29, 2024: OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC launching on October 31: Price, display, battery and everything expected
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Technology News Today Live Updates on October 29, 2024: OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC launching on October 31: Price, display, battery and everything expected

2 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2024, 08:26 AM IST
Livemint

Technology News Today Live Updates on October 29, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Technology News Today Live Updates: OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC launching on October 31: Price, display, battery and everything expectedPremium
Technology News Today Live Updates: OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC launching on October 31: Price, display, battery and everything expected

Technology News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Oct 2024, 08:26:19 AM IST

Gadgets Today Live: OnePlus 13 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC launching on October 31: Price, display, battery and everything expected

  • The OnePlus 13, set to debut on October 31 in China, may start at CNY 4,699, reflecting a price increase. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.8-inch display, a 50MP camera system, and a 6,000mAh battery with enhanced charging capabilities.
Read the full story here

29 Oct 2024, 07:11:23 AM IST

Tech News Today Live: iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence rolled out to iPhones. 5 AI features available with the new update

  • The iOS 18.1 update introduces Apple Intelligence, featuring system-wide writing tools, an upgraded Siri that understands complex commands, and a redesigned Photos app. Users can now clean up images and enjoy enhanced organization of memories with new viewing options.
Read the full story here

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue