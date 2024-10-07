Technology News Today Live Updates on October 7, 2024: Infinix Zero Flip India launch on October 17: Price, display, processor, camera and other expected specifications

Technology News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Gadgets Today Live: Infinix Zero Flip India launch on October 17: Price, display, processor, camera and other expected specifications
- Infinix will launch its first flip phone, the Zero Flip, in India on October 17. Competing with budget models, it features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, and dual 50MP cameras. Expected price is under ₹50,000.