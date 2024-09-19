Technology News Today Live Updates on September 19, 2024: Focus on sustainable, humanity-centred designs, says father of UX, Don Norman

Technology News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Technology News News Today Live: Focus on sustainable, humanity-centred designs, says father of UX, Don Norman
- Norman sees artificial intelligence as a great opportunity for designers to lead the way and demonstrate how AI can be developed differently.
Technology News News Today Live: YouTube supercharges Shorts with DeepMind’s Veo AI: Custom backgrounds, easy six-second clips and what all is coming
- YouTube is launching Veo, an AI model that enhances its Shorts platform by enabling creators to generate six-second video clips and high-quality backgrounds. This update includes AI-generated thumbnails and improved creative tools for content generation.