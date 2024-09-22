Explore
Technology News Today Live Updates on September 22, 2024: Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 goes on sale in India, Samsung may be working on a rollable phone and more
LIVE UPDATES

Technology News Today Live Updates on September 22, 2024: Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 goes on sale in India, Samsung may be working on a rollable phone and more

1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2024, 01:02 PM IST
Livemint

Technology News Today Live Updates on September 22, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.

Technology News Today Live Updates: Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 goes on sale in India, Samsung may be working on a rollable phone and more
Technology News Today Live Updates: Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 goes on sale in India, Samsung may be working on a rollable phone and more (AFP)

Technology News Today Live Updates: In an era dominated by rapid technological evolution, staying informed with the latest technology news is essential. This segment offers a comprehensive look at the newest advancements and breakthroughs shaping our world. From cutting-edge developments in artificial intelligence and quantum computing to updates on consumer electronics and cybersecurity, our coverage spans a broad spectrum of tech-related topics. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a professional in the field, or simply curious about how technological changes affect your daily life, our updates are designed to keep you informed and ahead in the ever-changing world of technology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Sep 2024, 01:02:57 PM IST

Tech News Today Live: Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 goes on sale in India, Samsung may be working on a rollable phone and more

  • This week's Tech Recap include the global launch of Apple's iPhone 16 series, the introduction of the Honor 200 Lite in India, and Samsung's potential rollable phone. YouTube integrates AI support for Shorts, while WhatsApp enhances channel discovery with new categories and AI features.
Read the full story here

