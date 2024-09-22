LIVE UPDATES

Technology News Today Live Updates on September 22, 2024: Weekly Tech Recap: iPhone 16 goes on sale in India, Samsung may be working on a rollable phone and more

1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Technology News Today Live Updates on September 22, 2024: Stay updated with the latest developments in the world of technology from around the globe. Discover insights on new gadgets, software updates, and breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and more, impacting both consumers and industries.