Indian homegrown smartphone player, Lava , on Tuesday launched its first 5G smartphone Agni. The smartphone features quad camera set up. The Agni 5G smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 Soc 6nm chipset that supports 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone comes with 64MP quad lens setup supported by a 5MP wide angle, 2 depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Lava Agni 5G is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery accompanied with a 30W fast charger charger. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face recognition for unlocking. The punch hole display has a screen size of 6.78 inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It produces 1080x2460 pixels resolution. The Lava Agni 5G is operated by stock Android 11. The memory can aslo be extended upto 256GB.

The Lava Agni 5G is priced at ₹19,999 in Fiery Blue colour option but also comes with an introductory offer at ₹17,999. It does come with 3.5mm audio jack. All the other connectivity features are included.

The Lava Agni 5G will be competing against Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung in its category.

