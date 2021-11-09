OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Lava Agni 5G with 64MP quad cameras launched. See details
Listen to this article

Indian homegrown smartphone player, Lava, on Tuesday launched its first 5G smartphone Agni. The smartphone features quad camera set up. The Agni 5G smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 Soc 6nm chipset that supports 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone comes with 64MP quad lens setup supported by a 5MP wide angle, 2 depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Lava Agni 5G is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery accompanied with a 30W fast charger charger. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face recognition for unlocking. The punch hole display has a screen size of 6.78 inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It produces 1080x2460 pixels resolution. The Lava Agni 5G is operated by stock Android 11. The memory can aslo be extended upto 256GB.

The Lava Agni 5G is priced at 19,999 in Fiery Blue colour option but also comes with an introductory offer at 17,999. It does come with 3.5mm audio jack. All the other connectivity features are included.

The Lava Agni 5G will be competing against Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung in its category.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout