Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Lava Agni 5G with 64MP quad cameras launched. See details

Lava Agni 5G with 64MP quad cameras launched. See details

Lava Agni 5G launched at 19,999
1 min read . 12:33 PM IST Edited By Haider Ali Khan

  • The Lava Agni 5G is priced at 19,999 but also comes with an introductory offer at 17,999

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian homegrown smartphone player, Lava, on Tuesday launched its first 5G smartphone Agni. The smartphone features quad camera set up. The Agni 5G smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 Soc 6nm chipset that supports 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone comes with 64MP quad lens setup supported by a 5MP wide angle, 2 depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

Indian homegrown smartphone player, Lava, on Tuesday launched its first 5G smartphone Agni. The smartphone features quad camera set up. The Agni 5G smartphone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 810 Soc 6nm chipset that supports 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The smartphone comes with 64MP quad lens setup supported by a 5MP wide angle, 2 depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. It comes with a 16MP selfie camera.

The Lava Agni 5G is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery accompanied with a 30W fast charger charger. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face recognition for unlocking. The punch hole display has a screen size of 6.78 inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It produces 1080x2460 pixels resolution. The Lava Agni 5G is operated by stock Android 11. The memory can aslo be extended upto 256GB.

The Lava Agni 5G is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery accompanied with a 30W fast charger charger. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face recognition for unlocking. The punch hole display has a screen size of 6.78 inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It produces 1080x2460 pixels resolution. The Lava Agni 5G is operated by stock Android 11. The memory can aslo be extended upto 256GB.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The Lava Agni 5G is priced at 19,999 in Fiery Blue colour option but also comes with an introductory offer at 17,999. It does come with 3.5mm audio jack. All the other connectivity features are included.

The Lava Agni 5G will be competing against Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung in its category.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!