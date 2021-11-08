Lava is going to expand its smartphone business yet again. The homegrown smartphone brand will be launching its new smartphone on November 9. It is believed that this will be the first 5G smartphone from Lava. The smartphone named Lava Agni 5 will be unveiled tomorrow. It will compete in the mid-segment with the dominant players such as Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung. Lava has largely been silent with just few smartphone launches this year. It also caters to feature phone buyers.

Lava Agni 5 is expected to ship with MediaTek Dimensity chipset in the 800 series. It is also seen that this new smartphone will come is quad camera setup with the main lens is planned at 64MP. The smartphone will feature a 6.5 inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Agni 5 may come with 6GB RAM and 64GM ROM with expandable card slot. The smartphone will run on Android 11.

In optics, Lava Agni 5 will feature 64MP main lens along with 8MP ultra wide lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. It is believed to opt for a 16MP selfie shooter. The cameras will also come with LED flash and among other features.

Being an Indian brand, Lava knows the power backup is a much needed ingredient for a smartphone. The Lava Agni 5 is expected to ship with a huge battery of 5,000mAh with an 18W charger inside the box.

Lava is expecting to price the Agni series below the 20,000 category which is very important factor for it. This would be the first smartphone from Lava to breach the 10,000 price barrier in the recent times. Given the amount of competition, Lava Agni 5 will have to battle with the established brands. The live streaming of the event will start at 12noon IST.

The Indian brand also sells wireless audio devices, feature phones, laptops, tablets and accessories

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.