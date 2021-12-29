Lava announces Widevine L1 support for HD content on Agni 5G

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lava has announced Widevine L1 support for its Agni 5G smartphone. The upgrade will enable HD content viewing and also support streaming of OTT content. The move has been taken to address customers feedback to bring Widevine L1 update for Agni. To facilitate this update, all Agni 5G users will be informed about it by their dedicated service manager called Agni Mitra. Alternatively, the customers can get in touch with their Agni Mitra themselves and place a request for Widevine L1 update.

Lava launched its first 5G smartphone last month. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset. The phone comes with a 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.

Lava launched its first 5G smartphone last month. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset. The phone comes with a 6.78 inch FHD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM and 128 GB ROM.

It has a 64MP primary camera, along with a 5 MP wide angle camera, 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 16MP front camera. Lava Agni has a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 30W fast charger. The Agni 5G is priced at ₹19,999 and is available Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Customers can choose from: Remote Assistance, in which the Agni Mitra will guide the customers on call to update their phone; Home Service, in which the company’s executive will visit the to update the phone or the customers can opt for ASP (authorized service provider) visit, in which they can get the phone updated at their nearest Lava service centre, post-booking an appointment.

Widevine L1 support will also be available on all new Agni devices for new users.

Lava Product Head-Tejinder Singh said, "We are happy to address customer concerns with the launch of the Widevine L1 upgrade. With the Widevine L1 update, users can now enjoy seamless OTT content at the highest resolution possible on their AGNI 5G smartphones. In addition to high-quality HD content viewing, the update will also ensure the highest level of protection for media playing on the handset. All relevant media will also be decrypted and processed entirely in the Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)."

