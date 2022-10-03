Lava Blaze 5G, an affordable smartphone, unveiled: All details

Lava showcased its latest Lava Blaze 5G smartphone which is expected to be the most affordable 5G enabled smartphone of the country. It is powered by MediaTek chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery.
At the India Mobile Congress 2022, PM Modi launched the 5G services in India. During the event, several telecom companies showcased their 5G products. Along with this, Lava, a domestic smartphone manufacturer also unveiled its affordable 5G smartphone.
Lava showcased its latest Lava Blaze 5G smartphone which is expected to be the most affordable 5G enabled smartphone of the country. This handset is believed to sport a glass back and will look similar to the Lava Blaze Pro which the company launched recently. It is powered by MediaTek chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery.
Lava Blaze 5G would come in blue and green colour options. Lava has not yet revealed the price of the smartphone but it is said to be priced under ₹10,000. The handset will be available for pre-order around Diwali.
Lava Blaze 5G: Specifications
The Lava Blaze 5G sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also has 3GB of virtual RAM support.
This handset from Lava packs 128GB internal storage which can be expanded further by installing a microSD card. The 5G smartphone runs Android 12 operating system and comes with dual SIM support.