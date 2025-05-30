Lava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Which budget smartphone to buy in 2025

Lava, a popular Indian smartphone brand, has launched new smartphones under the Bold series. The new launch includes two models, the Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro, both launched at under Rs.10000, for budget-conscious buyers. The Lava Bold N1 has recently been gaining popularity for its features and offerings, considering the price range. But, is the smartphone worth the hype in comparison to other phones? Well, to know if the Lava Bold N1 is worth the hype, we have curated a detailed comparison of the smartphone with the Tecno Pop 9, which is also a popular budget smartphone. Therefore, know which budget range smartphone you should buy in 2025.

Lava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Design and display The Lava Bold N1 comes with an iPhone 16-like design with a vertically-placed camera module and a glossy back panel. On the other hand, the Tecno Pop 9 also has an attractive design and glossy back, which may come to buyers' liking. Both smartphones ensure durability with an IP54 rating, providing dust and water resistance.

For display, the Lava Bold N1 features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Tecno Pop 9 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, we can expect the Tecno to provide a smoother experience.

Lava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Camera The Lava Bold N1 features a 13MP AI dual camera setup on the rear panel. For selfies, it features a 5MP front-facing camera. On the other hand, the Tecno Pop 9 also comes with a dual camera setup, which includes a 13 MP main camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

Lava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Performance and battery The Lava Bold N1 is powered by the octa-core Unisoc processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Whereas, the Tecno Pop 9 is equipped with the Mediatek Helio G50 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For a lasting battery, the Lava Bold N1 and Tecno Pop 9 are backed by a 5000mAh battery.