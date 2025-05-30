Lava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Which budget smartphone to buy in 2025

Lava Bold N1 launched in India at Rs.5999. Know how it compares to Tecno Pop 9 in the budget segment. 

Aishwarya Panda
Published30 May 2025, 03:36 PM IST
Looking for a budget smartphone? Know if you should buy Lava Bold N1 or Tecno Pop 9.
Looking for a budget smartphone? Know if you should buy Lava Bold N1 or Tecno Pop 9.(Amazon)

Lava, a popular Indian smartphone brand, has launched new smartphones under the Bold series. The new launch includes two models, the Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro, both launched at under Rs.10000, for budget-conscious buyers. The Lava Bold N1 has recently been gaining popularity for its features and offerings, considering the price range. But, is the smartphone worth the hype in comparison to other phones? Well, to know if the Lava Bold N1 is worth the hype, we have curated a detailed comparison of the smartphone with the Tecno Pop 9, which is also a popular budget smartphone. Therefore, know which budget range smartphone you should buy in 2025.

Also read: Lava Yuva Star 2 budget phone with Android Go launched in India at Rs.6499

Lava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Design and display

The Lava Bold N1 comes with an iPhone 16-like design with a vertically-placed camera module and a glossy back panel. On the other hand, the Tecno Pop 9 also has an attractive design and glossy back, which may come to buyers' liking.  Both smartphones ensure durability with an IP54 rating, providing dust and water resistance.

For display, the Lava Bold N1 features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Whereas, the Tecno Pop 9 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Therefore, we can expect the Tecno to provide a smoother experience.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F06 5G vs Moto G35 5G: Which budget smartphone you should buy?

Lava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Camera 

The Lava Bold N1 features a 13MP AI dual camera setup on the rear panel. For selfies, it features a 5MP front-facing camera. On the other hand, the Tecno Pop 9 also comes with a dual camera setup, which includes a 13 MP main camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.

Lava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Performance and battery

The Lava Bold N1 is powered by the octa-core Unisoc processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Whereas, the Tecno Pop 9 is equipped with the Mediatek Helio G50 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. For a lasting battery, the Lava Bold N1 and Tecno Pop 9 are backed by a 5000mAh battery. 

Also read: Realme Neo 7 Turbo key features tipped online ahead of May 29 launch: Here’s what to expect

Lava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Price

The Lava Bold N1 was launched at a starting price of just Rs.5999. Whereas, the Tecno Pop 9 comes with a starting price of Rs. 6699 in India.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyLava Bold N1 vs Tecno Pop 9: Which budget smartphone to buy in 2025
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.