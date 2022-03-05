Lava launches its online exclusive phone, X2, under 7,000. Read more

Apart from Amazon, the phone will also be available for purchase on Lava e-storeLava X2 is backed by MediaTek Helio octa-core processor

Lava has launched of its online exclusive smartphone- Lava X2 under its new ‘X’ series. This Amazon special model has been launched keeping in mind the buying pattern of the customers shifting towards e-commerce. Lava X2 is the first Indian smartphone to offer MediaTek octa-core processor at ₹6,599. The smartphone is currently open for pre-booking on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹6,599. This pre-booking offer is only valid till March 11, post which the smartphone will be sold at ₹6,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from Amazon, the phone will also be available for purchase on Lava e-store.

Apart from Amazon, the phone will also be available for purchase on Lava e-store.

Lava X2 features a huge 6.5-inch HD+ IPS notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Lava X2 is backed by MediaTek Helio octa-core processor which comes along with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. On the security front, the smartphone comes with a fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Lava X2 sports 8MP dual rear camera, and 5MP selfie camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Bluetooth version 5.0, WiFi, dual 4G SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, Type C charging port and OTG support. Additionally, the phone comes with free of cost protective cover.

Tejinder Singh, Head-Product- Lava International said, “We are witnessing a significant shift in the buying pattern of the consumers. More and more customers now prefer buying their gadgets online and to keep pace with this changing trend we have introduced our online exclusive X-series of smartphones. Lava X2- the first smartphone in this series has been specially designed to cater to the needs of budget buyers. The smartphone is packed with exciting features like fingerprint scanner, face unlock, big battery and huge HD+ IPS display."

