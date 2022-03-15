Lava launches TWS at 1,299 with 3 months free Gaana Plus subscription

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Lava has today launched of its new true wireless earphones, Probuds 21. It comes with a 3 months free Gaana Plus subscription. The TWS is the first in its segment to offer up to 9 hours of playback time in a single charge with the biggest ever 60mAh buds battery capacity. Additionally, the storage case of the earphones comes with 500mAh battery that can charge the device up to 5 times, providing the overall playback time of more than 45 hours.

Under the hood, the TWS houses 12mm dynamic drivers. The new Lava Probuds 21 TWS are priced at ₹1,499. However, they are currently listed for an introductory price of just ₹1,299 on Lava e-store and Amazon. This special introductory price is only valid till 24th March.

Under the hood, the TWS houses 12mm dynamic drivers. The new Lava Probuds 21 TWS are priced at ₹1,499. However, they are currently listed for an introductory price of just ₹1,299 on Lava e-store and Amazon. This special introductory price is only valid till 24th March.

Lava Probuds 21 are equipped with music controls on the buds to provide the easy maneuvering. The users can also receive or reject calls by simply tapping the buds a few times. These compact buds are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance and come with one year warranty.

Probuds 21 is ergonomically designed to fit every ear contour which provides sound isolation, enabling users to experience uninterrupted audio bliss. Another remarkable feature of Probuds 21 is its quick charge technology which provides 200 minutes of playtime in just 20 minutes charge.

The buds are equipped with latest Bluetooth version 5.1 and Wake and Pair technology which offers seamless instant connectivity. The TWS are designed for strong wireless performance and come with touch control voice assistance for more efficient interaction with Google and Siri.

Tejinder Singh, Head-Product, Lava International said, "We are thrilled to add another powerful yet affordable product to our TWS portfolio. Probuds 21 are compact, lightweight and equipped with a long battery life which will definitely appeal to the explorer spirit of our customers. We have often seen heavy TWS users complaining about the frequent need to charge their buds. With the launch of Probuds 21, we are confident that we will be able address this pain-point in the budget TWS segment."

