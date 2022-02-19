Lava plans affordable 5G smartphones and 4G feature phones: Sunil Raina

The planned 5G rollout could be an opportunity for the smartphone maker Lava which is preparing itself for this next technological leap. Going in the next year early, Lava will launch affordable 5G-enabled handsets above ₹10,000 to fuel mass adoption and similarly its 4G smartphones would be priced below ₹10k category. It was told to us by Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International, in an exclusive interaction. Lava is probably the only surviving and thriving Indian brand in the mobile domain today.

