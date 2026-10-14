Lawmakers ask FAA to pause use of new AI tool in DC-area flight management

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - More than two dozen lawmakers asked the Federal Aviation Administration to pause the use of a new AI tool in the Washington area to assist air traffic controllers, citing safety concerns.

The lawmakers, including Democratic Representatives April Delaney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Don Beyer, said in a letter they were concerned with the FAA pilot project "as we have not seen any safety evaluation and testing reports, nor have we been made aware of any efforts to train aviation safety personnel on how best to use the tool."

The letter seeks an answer by Oct. 19. "Air traffic control leaves zero margin for error," Ocasio-Cortez said Tuesday, calling for the pause.

The FAA last month began using a ​new software-based AI tool ​system that uses predictive ⁠analytics to ​improve how flights ​are managed.

"We are deeply concerned about the integration of any AI-enabled system into air traffic control systems, where decisions are literally a matter of life or death," said the letter that was also signed by Senator Chris Van Hollen and Representatives Jamie Raskin, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Kweisi Mfume.

The FAA in June awarded an $875 million, 12-year contract ​to Air Space Intelligence for a system dubbed Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories or SMART, ‌which uses ⁠data to analyze airline schedules, weather, airport capacity, airspace conditions and operational constraints to predict traffic flows and identify potential conflicts before they occur.

The FAA ⁠is initially using the AI tool in ​the ​airspace ⁠around Washington, D.C. and ​plans to ​gradually ⁠expand it to other parts ⁠of ​the country.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Tuesday called the tool essentially "dumb AI" and emphasized controllers remain in charge -- not the software. "Air traffic controllers will always control the airspace. This is just giving additional tools for controllers to better manage" weather and other issues," Duffy said on Fox Business' "Big Money in the Morning."

The system uses over 200 data streams, creates data visualizations, and produces scheduling recommendations for operations experts to consider passing along but does not involve active management of planes in the sky, USDOT said.

"It's going to be transformational," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told Reuters earlier. "We'll ​make much better decisions if we have better decision-making tools."

The plan is to initially use it to more effectively reschedule ​flights that were canceled due to bad weather with plans to expand to other ​tasks such as strategically coordinating schedules and trajectories before aircraft depart.