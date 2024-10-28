‘Let Silicon Valley build LLMs; India should lead in AI use cases,’ says, Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani
Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani urges Indian AI firms to focus on practical applications rather than large language models. At Meta's summit, he emphasized building data infrastructure and highlighted India's unique approach to AI solutions, aiming for impactful innovation.
Infosys Chairman and co-founder Nandan Nilekani has urged Indian artificial intelligence (AI) companies to shift focus from developing large language models (LLMs) to crafting practical AI applications, reported TOI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message