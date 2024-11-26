Lighter and sleeker? Apple reportedly planning aluminium frames for iPhone 17 Pro
Apple is reportedly planning a design overhaul for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, potentially shifting to aluminium frames from titanium. This change could align all four models in material usage, with a new rear panel design featuring a mix of aluminium and glass.
California-based Apple is reportedly planning a significant design overhaul for its next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. According to a recent report fromThe Information, the tech giant may shift from using titanium or stainless steel frames, instead opting for aluminium — a material commonly found on its non-Pro devices.