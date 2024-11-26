California-based Apple is reportedly planning a significant design overhaul for its next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. According to a recent report from The Information , the tech giant may shift from using titanium or stainless steel frames, instead opting for aluminium — a material commonly found on its non-Pro devices.

If accurate, this would mark a departure from the titanium frames introduced with the iPhone 15 Pro range in 2023 and carried forward to the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup. Apple had heavily promoted the aerospace-grade titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro series, highlighting its premium and durable qualities.

It is noteworthy that the alleged proposed change would mean that all four iPhone 17 models, expected to debut in late 2025, could share a similar aluminium build, bridging the gap in materials between Pro and non-Pro variants.

In addition to the aluminium frame, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also rumoured to feature a rear panel comprising a mix of aluminium and glass. The top half is said to be constructed from aluminium, housing a rectangular camera bump that is reportedly larger than that of the iPhone 16 Pro models. Meanwhile, the lower half is expected to be made of glass, enabling wireless charging functionality.

The move to aluminium could make the devices lighter and potentially reduce manufacturing costs, though it remains to be seen how Apple will position this change in its branding. Further details about the design and specifications are likely to emerge as the launch date approaches.

Although the Cupertino-based tech company has not commented on these reports, and, as with all early rumours, the final product could differ significantly from what is currently speculated. However, if true, this redesign would represent a noteworthy shift in Apple’s approach to its flagship smartphones.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!