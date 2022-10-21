Linkedin removes 6 lacs fake profiles who listed Apple as their employer: Report

As every year fake accounts are rising on the web, this time as per a report, Linkedin removes over 6,00,000 fake profiles who listed Apple as their employer. However, the number of profiles that listed Apple as their employer was slashed in half over a period of 24 hours. This clearly does not mean that over 3,00,000 people left Apple on a single day but a crackdown by Linkedin on the fake and spam accounts on the platform.
Jay Pinho, who works as a developer on Linkedin, was first to report about the increasing number of Apple and Amazon employees on Linkedin. Pinho not only works on the products but also monitores daily employee headcounts at large organisations. He told Krebs on Security, a cybersecurity blog, that his scarper shows that “the number of Linkedin profiles claiming current roles at Amazon fell from roughly 1.25 million to 8,38,601 in just one day, a 33% drop."
Similarly, the total number of LinkedIn profiles that claimed to work at Apple dropped by approximately 50% on October 10, as per Pinho.
LinkedIn told Business Insider that the drop in headcount is due to the removal of fake accounts after the CEO of crypto exchange company Binance, revealed on Twitter that “LinkedIn has 7000 profiles of ‘Binance employees’, out of which only 50 or so are real."
He alerted the users about the ‘scammers’ and warned his followers to ‘be careful’. The fake profiles are often created on Linkedin to carry out financial frauds.