Linkedin removes 6 lacs fake profiles who listed Apple as their employer: Report

As every year fake accounts are rising on the web, this time as per a report, Linkedin removes over 6,00,000 fake profiles who listed Apple as their employer. However, the number of profiles that listed Apple as their employer was slashed in half over a period of 24 hours. This clearly does not mean that over 3,00,000 people left Apple on a single day but a crackdown by Linkedin on the fake and spam accounts on the platform.

