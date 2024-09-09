Technology
LLM chatbots, search engines will co-exist, says Google's Raghavan
Leslie D'Monte 6 min read 09 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Prabhakar Raghavan, who heads Google Search, Ads, Assistant, Maps, commerce and payments, said the future of search is “not just about offering direct answers or a lists of links but creating a more dynamic, synthesized experience”.
Large language model (LLM)-powered chatbots like ChatGPT have not only amassed millions of users but are also being increasingly integrated with search engines, putting a question mark on traditional search.
