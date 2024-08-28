LLMs now write lots of science. Good
Summary
- Easier and more lucid writing will make science faster and better
Many people are busily experimenting with chatbots in the hope that generative artificial intelligence (AI) can improve their daily lives. Scientists, brainy as they are, are several steps ahead. As we report, 10% or more of abstracts for papers in scientific journals now appear to be written at least in part by large language models. In fields such as computer science that figure rises to 20%. Among Chinese computer scientists, it is a third.