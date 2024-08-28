LLMs now write lots of science. Good

Trying to restrict the use of LLMs is not the way to deal with these problems. In the future they are rapidly going to become more prevalent and more powerful. They are already embedded in word processors and other software, and will soon be as common as spell-checkers. Researchers tell surveys that they see the benefits of generative AI not just for writing papers but for coding and doing administrative tasks. And crucially, their use cannot easily be detected. Although journals can impose all the burdensome disclosure requirements they like, it would not help, because they cannot tell when their rules have been broken. Journals such as Science should abandon detailed disclosures for the use of llms as a writing tool, beyond a simple acknowledgment.