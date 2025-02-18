Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Luminious inverters for your home to never see darkness again

Luminious inverters for your home to never see darkness again

Affiliate Desk

Discover the top 9 Luminous inverters for home use, with energy-saving features and advanced technology. Find the best one for your needs and budget.

Reliable Luminous inverter ensures uninterrupted power with high efficiency performance.
Best Value For Money Best Overall Product

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Value For Money

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

GET PRICE

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Zelio+1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 18000TT 150Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months(Battery)

GET PRICE

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months (Battery)

GET PRICE

Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V)

GET PRICE

Luminous Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V | Durable & Efficient | with 36 Months Warranty

GET PRICE

Best Overall Product

Luminous NXG 1450 Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1450VA Pure Sinewave with ISOT Technology | Intelligent Load Sharing | Reliable Power Backup | LCD Display | with 36 Months Warranty

GET PRICE

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter) &36 month(Battery)

GET PRICE

Luminous Optimus 2800 Pure Sine Wave 2500VA/24V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 2 Inverter Battery Each of 12V)

GET PRICE

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter)&36month(Battery)

GET PRICE

When it comes to ensuring uninterrupted power supply for your home, Luminous inverters are a popular choice. With a wide range of models offering different capacities and features, it can be challenging to find the best one for your specific needs. In this article, we've carefully curated a list of the top 9 Luminous inverters available in 2025, with a focus on energy-saving models suitable for home use. Whether you're looking for a reliable inverter for daily power backup or a solar-powered solution, we've got you covered. Read on to explore the detailed product descriptions, feature comparisons, and our top recommendations to make an informed purchase decision.

The Luminous Zelio 1100 is a high-performance sine wave inverter that ensures smooth and noiseless power backup for your home. With a capacity of 900 VA, it's suitable for running multiple appliances during power outages. The inverter comes with advanced features such as adaptive learning to optimize battery charging and extended battery life.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Waveform
Sine Wave
Battery Type Supported
Flat, Tubular & VRLA
Charging Current
15 Amps

Reasons to buy

Sine wave output for sensitive appliances

Adaptive learning for efficient charging

Reasons to avoid

May require additional batteries for longer backup

Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty

The Luminous RC18000 tubular battery is designed to provide long-lasting power backup for your inverter system. It features a high-quality tubular plate construction for deep discharge cycles and superior performance. The included trolley ensures easy mobility and maintenance of the battery.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tubular
Capacity
150 Ah
Technology
Advanced Tubular Plate Construction
Maintenance
Low Maintenance

Reasons to buy

High-quality tubular plate construction

Low maintenance design

Reasons to avoid

Trolley may require additional space

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Zelio+1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 18000TT 150Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months(Battery)

The Luminous Zolt 1100 is a complete inverter solution that includes a tubular battery for efficient power backup. With a capacity of 900 VA, it's suitable for running essential appliances during power outages. The inverter features a compact and sleek design for easy installation in homes.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Battery Type
Tubular
Waveform
Pure Sine Wave
Charging Technology
Intelligent Battery Management

Reasons to buy

Complete inverter solution with tubular battery

Compact and sleek design

Reasons to avoid

May require professional installation

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months (Battery)

The Luminous Power sine wave inverter is specifically designed for office and commercial use, providing reliable power backup for critical equipment and appliances. With a capacity of 1500 VA, it can support multiple computers, printers, and other office devices during outages. The inverter features a high-efficiency design for energy savings.

Specifications

Capacity
1500 VA
Waveform
Sine Wave
Compatibility
Office and Commercial Use
Efficiency
High Efficiency Design

Reasons to buy

Ideal for office and commercial use

High-efficiency design for energy savings

Reasons to avoid

May be overkill for home use

Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V)

The Luminous Eco Watt Neo 1050 is a reliable inverter designed for energy-efficient performance in homes. With a capacity of 900 VA, it's suitable for running essential appliances such as fans, lights, and TVs during power outages. The inverter features a compact and lightweight design for easy installation.

Specifications

Capacity
900 VA
Waveform
Square Wave
Energy Efficiency
High Energy Efficiency
Compact Design
Compact and Lightweight

Reasons to buy

Energy-efficient performance

Compact and lightweight design

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for sensitive electronic devices

Luminous Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave 900VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | Supports 1 Inverter Battery of 12V | Durable & Efficient | with 36 Months Warranty

The Luminous Solar Inverter NXG1400 is a high-performance solar inverter designed for home use. It features an intelligent solar optimization technique to extract maximum power from solar panels, ensuring efficient charging of the battery. With a capacity of 1100 VA, it's suitable for running essential appliances using solar energy.

Specifications

Capacity
1100 VA
Solar Compatibility
Solar Optimization Technique
Battery Charging
Efficient Battery Charging
Suitability
Home Use

Reasons to buy

High-performance solar inverter

Efficient battery charging with solar energy

Reasons to avoid

May require professional installation and setup

Luminous NXG 1450 Solar Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 1450VA Pure Sinewave with ISOT Technology | Intelligent Load Sharing | Reliable Power Backup | LCD Display | with 36 Months Warranty

The Luminous Ecovolt inverter is designed for efficient power backup with a focus on energy savings. It features a pure sine wave output for running sensitive appliances and a high-efficiency design for reduced power consumption. The inverter comes with an intelligent battery management system for optimized charging and extended battery life.

Specifications

Waveform
Pure Sine Wave
Energy Efficiency
High Energy Efficiency
Battery Management
Intelligent Battery Management
Output Compatibility
Suitable for Sensitive Appliances

Reasons to buy

Pure sine wave output for sensitive appliances

High energy efficiency design

Reasons to avoid

May require professional installation

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter) &36 month(Battery)

The Luminous Optimus 2800 is a high-capacity sinewave inverter suitable for providing backup power to large homes and commercial spaces. With a capacity of 2200 VA, it can support multiple appliances and devices during power outages. The inverter features a robust design for long-term reliability and performance.

Specifications

Capacity
2200 VA
Waveform
Sinewave
Compatibility
Large Homes and Commercial Spaces
Reliability
Robust Design

Reasons to buy

High-capacity sinewave inverter

Robust design for long-term reliability

Reasons to avoid

May be overkill for small homes

Luminous Optimus 2800 Pure Sine Wave 2500VA/24V Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Supports 2 Inverter Battery Each of 12V)

The Luminous Power Sine 800 inverter with RC18000ST battery is a reliable power backup solution for homes and small offices. With a capacity of 675 VA, it's suitable for running essential appliances such as fans, lights, and TVs during power outages. The inverter features a high-efficiency design for energy savings and extended battery life.

Specifications

Capacity
675 VA
Waveform
Sine Wave
Battery Type Supported
RC18000ST
Charging Technology
Efficient Charging

Reasons to buy

Reliable power backup solution

High-efficiency design for energy savings

Reasons to avoid

May not support heavy appliances

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter)&36month(Battery)

Luminous inverter Top Features Comparison:

Best Luminous inverterCapacityBattery TypeWaveform
Luminous Zelio 1100 Sine Wave Inverter900 VAFlat, Tubular & VRLASine Wave
Luminous RC18000 Tubular Battery with Trolley150 AhTubular-
Luminous Zolt 1100 Inverter with Tubular Battery900 VATubularPure Sine Wave
Luminous Power Sine Wave Inverter for Office1500 VA-Sine Wave
Luminous Eco Watt Neo 1050 Inverter900 VA-Square Wave
Luminous Solar Inverter NXG1400 for Home1100 VA--
Luminous Ecovolt Inverter with Charge Battery--Pure Sine Wave
Luminous Optimus 2800 Sinewave Inverter2200 VA-Sinewave
Luminous Power Sine 800 with RC18000ST675 VARC18000STSine Wave

FAQs

Question : What is the capacity of the Luminous Zelio 1100 Sine Wave Inverter?

Ans : The Luminous Zelio 1100 has a capacity of 900 VA, making it suitable for running multiple appliances during power outages.

Question : Is the Luminous Solar Inverter NXG1400 suitable for home use?

Ans : Yes, the Luminous Solar Inverter NXG1400 is designed for efficient power backup in homes, utilizing solar energy for extended battery life.

Question : Does the Luminous Ecovolt Inverter support sensitive appliances?

Ans : Yes, the Luminous Ecovolt Inverter features a pure sine wave output, making it suitable for running sensitive appliances with stable power.

Question : What is the best value for money product in the list?

Ans : The Luminous Zelio 1100 Sine Wave Inverter offers the best value for money with high-performance features at an affordable price.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

