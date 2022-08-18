MacBook Air M2 priced at 95,800: Details on availing discount up to 24,100

The technology giant Apple has worked to shrink the bezels of MacBook Air M2 to offer a more immersive 13.6’’ display experience. Interestingly, Apple is offering a new education offer for students through which students can buy the MacBook Air M2 for an effective cost of just ₹95,800.
Apple, a technology giant took the world by storm when it unveiled its new MacBook Air M2 this year. This laptop performs better than its predecessor and it also comes with a new minimalist design that ditches the signature wedge shape for a chassis that is uniformly thick all-round.
The technology giant Apple has also worked to shrink the bezels of MacBook Air M2 to offer a more immersive 13.6’’ display experience featuring the infamous notch similar to its MacBook Pro 14’’ and 16’’ variants.
It is noteworthy that Apple has increased the price of its MacBook Air M2, costing at ₹1,19,990 with almost a 30 per cent hike in the price from the old model’s price which was ₹92,900. Moreover, the technology giant has also increased the price of MacBook Air M1 from ₹92,900 to ₹99,900, leaving the buyers worried about the rise in its laptop prices.
Interestingly, Apple is offering a new education offer for students through which students can buy the MacBook Air M2 for an effective cost of just ₹95,800. There is a massive discount of up to ₹24,100 on the latest laptop from Apple if buyers can get past some significant caveats.
Steps to avail a discount of ₹24,100 on MacBook Air M2.
STEP 1 It is important to make sure to have a student profile on Apple’s India website by getting verified on UNiDays. In case, a buyer is not a student then she/he must take help and arrange for a student ID.
STEP 2 After clearing the STEP 1, the buyer would have to proceed to add the MacBook Air M2 to cart. At this point of time, the laptop price would reflect as ₹1,09,900 only.
STEP 3 The technology giant Apple is offering a free pair of AirPods worth ₹14,100 along with the student discount. So eventually, the effective price of the laptop would be ₹95,800. It is totally upon the user to sell the fresh pair of AirPods and free up some money in case the user decides not to keep the AirPods.
