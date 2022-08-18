MacBook Air M2 priced at 95,800: Details on availing discount up to 24,100

It is noteworthy that Apple has increased the price of its MacBook Air M2, costing at ₹1,19,990 with almost a 30 per cent hike in the price from the old model’s price which was ₹92,900. Moreover, the technology giant has also increased the price of MacBook Air M1 from ₹92,900 to ₹99,900, leaving the buyers worried about the rise in its laptop prices.

