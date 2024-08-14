Made By Google 2024 event: From Pixel 9 Series to Pixel Watch 3, here's everything announced
At the Made by Google 2024 event, Google introduced four Pixel 9 smartphones, the Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Highlights include the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google's first foldable phone, and the Pixel Watch 3 with advanced fitness tracking.
Google has once again captured the spotlight with its highly anticipated Made by Google 2024 event, unveiling a robust lineup of devices. The tech giant introduced four new smartphones in the Pixel 9 series, alongside the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message