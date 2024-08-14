At the Made by Google 2024 event, Google introduced four Pixel 9 smartphones, the Pixel Watch 3, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Highlights include the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google's first foldable phone, and the Pixel Watch 3 with advanced fitness tracking.

Google has once again captured the spotlight with its highly anticipated Made by Google 2024 event, unveiling a robust lineup of devices. The tech giant introduced four new smartphones in the Pixel 9 series, alongside the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Here is everything Google announced at its annual hardware launch event on Tuesday.

Pixel 9 Series The Pixel 9 series headlined the event, with four distinct models catering to a variety of preferences and needs.

Pixel 9 The base model, Pixel 9, arrives with a 6.3-inch Actua display offering a crisp 1080 x 2424 OLED resolution. It delivers a smooth user experience with a 120Hz refresh rate and impressive peak brightness of 2700 nits. Encased in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the Pixel 9 is both durable and sleek, boasting an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 chipset coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor, the device is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual-camera setup on the Pixel 9, featuring a 50MP wide camera with Super Res Zoom up to 8x, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. Selfies are taken care of by a 10.5MP front camera. A 4700 mAh battery ensures all-day usage, supported by Google's 45W fast charging technology. The Pixel 9 is priced at ₹79,999 in India.

Pixel 9 Pro For those seeking more power and versatility, the Pixel 9 Pro is an enticing option. Priced at ₹1,09,999, it shares the 6.3-inch screen size with the standard Pixel 9 but upgrades to a Super Actua display with LTPO technology, offering a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and peak brightness of 3000 nits. The Pixel 9 Pro also runs on the Tensor G4 chipset, but with 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

For optics, this smartphone houses a triple-camera setup. This including a 50MP wide camera, 48MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 30x. For selfies and video calling, it features a 42MP lens. In terms of battery and power, it boasts a 4700 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Pixel 9 Pro XL For users who desire a larger display, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a 6.8-inch Super Actua screen with LTPO technology and a resolution of 1344 x 2992. Like its Pro sibling, it supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it mirrors the Pro model with the Tensor G4 chipset, Titan M2 security coprocessor, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The camera setup is identical to the Pixel 9 Pro, but the Pro XL model packs a larger 5060 mAh battery, ensuring extended battery life even with its larger display. Priced at ₹1,24,999, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is geared toward power users who want the best of everything.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Google made a bold move into the foldable market with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the first Google foldable smartphone introduced in India. Featuring a 6.3-inch Actua cover display and an 8.0-inch Super Actua main display, both with LTPO technology, the foldable phone supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 2700 nits peak brightness.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by the Tensor G4 chipset, with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 48MP main wide-angle camera, 10.5MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and Super Res Zoom up to 20x. Selfies are managed by 10MP cameras on both the cover and inner displays.

Pixel Watch 3 In addition to smartphones, Google launched the Pixel Watch 3, offering two size options (41mm and 45mm) and built from recycled aluminium. It features a brighter display with reduced bezels and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The watch integrates advanced fitness tracking with new features such as customized running routines, Google AI insights, and cardio load tracking. The Pixel Watch 3 offers up to 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display enabled, priced at ₹39,900.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Rounding out the event, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 were introduced, priced at ₹22,900. These wireless earbuds feature Google’s custom-designed Tensor A1 chip, delivering enhanced audio processing and improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Silent Seal 2.0 technology. The Buds Pro 2 also integrates seamlessly with Google’s AI assistant, Gemini, offering hands-free interaction and up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.