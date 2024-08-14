Made By Google 2024 event: Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched in India - details
Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the Made by Google 2024 event. The Pixel Watch 3 offers enhanced fitness tracking and a brighter display, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 come with upgraded noise cancellation and AI-driven features.
Google has once again taken center stage with its highly anticipated Made by Google 2024 event, where the tech giant introduced an array of new devices, including the latest additions to its Pixel lineup. Among the highlights were the new Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2, both of which are packed with innovative features.