Google introduced the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the Made by Google 2024 event. The Pixel Watch 3 offers enhanced fitness tracking and a brighter display, and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 come with upgraded noise cancellation and AI-driven features.

Google has once again taken center stage with its highly anticipated Made by Google 2024 event, where the tech giant introduced an array of new devices, including the latest additions to its Pixel lineup. Among the highlights were the new Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2, both of which are packed with innovative features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google Pixel Watch 3: Specifications and price The Google Pixel Watch 3 was officially revealed, offering significant upgrades while maintaining the classic circular design that fans have come to appreciate. This time, Google has utilized recycled aluminum in the construction. The smartwatch is available in two sizes—41 mm and 45 mm—giving users the flexibility to choose the model that best suits their preferences.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply One of the standout features of the Pixel Watch 3 is its larger and brighter display. The watch now boasts a peak brightness of 2000 nits, making it twice as bright as the Pixel Watch 2, and it supports a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, ensuring smooth interactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google has also introduced advanced fitness tracking capabilities, including a comprehensive run tracking feature that allows users to design custom running routines, monitor heart rate, and track metrics like cadence and stride length when paired with the Fitbit app. The Pixel Watch 3's integration with AI also provides users with personalized insights and recommendations to help them achieve their fitness goals.

Additionally, the new Fitbit Morning Brief feature provides users with a detailed summary of their sleep, readiness score, and overall health metrics, giving them a clear picture of their well-being each morning. Battery life has also been improved, offering up to 24 hours of use with the always-on display activated, or up to 36 hours in Battery Saver mode. The Pixel Watch 3 will be available for pre-order starting August 14, 2024, with a starting price of Rs. 39,900.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Specifications and price Google also introduced the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the latest iteration of its wireless earbuds, priced at Rs. 22,900. Powered by the new Tensor A1 chip, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver enhanced audio processing and AI-driven features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 features an upgraded Active Noise Cancellation system, Silent Seal 2.0, which can cancel twice as much noise as the previous model.

Integration with Google’s AI assistant platform, Gemini, allows for seamless voice-activated control, while the Gemini Live feature enables more natural and extended conversations. Battery life is impressive, offering up to 8 hours of listening time with ANC enabled, and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Fast charging is also supported, providing up to three hours of listening time from a 15-minute charge, claims the company.