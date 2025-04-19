Man versus machine as China shows off humanoid robots in half-marathon
Yoko Kubota , Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Apr 2025, 08:43 PM IST
SummaryA half-marathon in Beijing featured a road race between human runners and 21 robot models—and showed how far robots still are from being able to mimic human activity.
BEIJING—Metal met asphalt in a half-marathon that featured thousands of human runners—and 21 Chinese humanoid robot models.
