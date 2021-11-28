Mann ki Baat now available on all major audio, music platforms

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast is now available on all major audio and music platforms which will help augment its reach, especially among the younger generation, officials said on Sunday. Platforms like Spotify, Hungama, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk and Amazon music now feature the programme in addition to TV, radio, NaMo App and YouTube, they noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast is now available on all major audio and music platforms which will help augment its reach, especially among the younger generation, officials said on Sunday. Platforms like Spotify, Hungama, Gaana, JioSaavn, Wynk and Amazon music now feature the programme in addition to TV, radio, NaMo App and YouTube, they noted.

The weekly radio programme has completed 83 editions till now. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The weekly radio programme has completed 83 editions till now. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

This will help people seamlessly listen to the Mann Ki Baat progamme on various audio platforms wherever they go, they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi launched the programme in which he speaks to citizens on a variety of issues. The programme is usually broadcast on the last Sunday of the month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}