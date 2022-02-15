Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is padding the facelift Baleno with all the latest and tech savvy features, it seems. After the announcement of head-up display for the Baleno 2022 hatchback, the largest car maker briefed that the new Baleno will also get the 360 degree camera view support to assist the rider for easy manoeuvring especially in congested places like parking. The 360 View camera for the 2022 Baleno will be the first time addition in any of the Maruti Suzuki’s car.

Earlier, MSI announced the head-up display for Baleno 2022. The hatch has been a forerunner car for the Gurugram-based auto major. Baleno was first launched in 2015 in India.

The head-up display (HUD) is for the immersive driving experience. The HUD feature allows customers to drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from speedometer, climate control etc.

With announced features like head-up display and 360 degree view camera Maruti Suzuki aims the young and tech savvy buyers in the country. The homegrown company has already sold 10 lakh Baleno cars till now.

Interested buyers can pre-book the new hatchback Baleno 2022 for a payment of ₹11,000 on the website or at the showroom.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.