Marvel’s Wolverine to launch on PlayStation 5: Release schedule, characters, price, and other details

After months of anticipation, Insomniac Games has finally unveiled the first official look at Marvel’s Wolverine—a brand-new standalone single-player franchise that follows the same design philosophy as the studio’s acclaimed Spider-Man games.

As expected, the reveal trailer offered a full glimpse of Logan in action, showing his raw rage and deadly Adamantium Claws as he slashes through enemies. The combat is filled with gore, blood, and brutal violence, signaling Insomniac’s commitment to staying true to the essence of Wolverine.

When Will Marvel’s Wolverine Release? Marvel’s Wolverine is set to launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 in Fall 2026. While an exact release date is yet to be confirmed, Insomniac has teased that the next major update will arrive in Spring 2026 via a special livestream.

With Ghost of Yotei serving as this year’s big fall exclusive, Wolverine is expected to debut around October next year. The game will likely carry the standard PlayStation exclusive price tag of $69.99.

What Is the Story of Marvel’s Wolverine? Insomniac describes the game as an original take on Logan, drawing inspiration from Marvel Comics. Actor Liam McIntyre voices Wolverine, bringing out his rage, pain, and emotional depth.

The story follows Logan as he hunts for answers to a dark past that continues to haunt him. His journey forces him to tear through waves of enemies determined to stop him, relying on his resilience and iconic healing factor to survive.

What Does the Gameplay Look Like? The trailer revealed intense and bloody combat sequences, including Logan slicing off limbs, driving his claws into an enemy’s skull, chasing foes on a motorbike, and even clawing his way down the side of a falling building.

Insomniac promises a fully immersive Wolverine experience built around “fast, fluid, and ferocious combat,” action-packed set pieces, robust accessibility options, and a story that captures the “core tenets of one of the most compelling comic book characters of all time.”

Which Characters and Factions Will Appear? While Wolverine is often portrayed as a lone wolf, fans spotted familiar faces in the trailer, including Mystique and Omega Red. Some characters may fight alongside Logan, while others—such as the Reavers, a hostile faction—will relentlessly pursue him.

Where Will Wolverine’s Journey Take Place? This global adventure will send Logan to diverse and dangerous locations, including:

Madripoor, the crime-ridden island nation

The snowy wilderness of Canada, his home territory

The bustling streets of Tokyo, primed for chaotic battles

Each setting offers unique backdrops for visceral combat and storytelling.