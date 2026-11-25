Two unsecured databases containing more than 3.5 billion records, including usernames, passwords, national identity numbers and personal documents, have been exposed online, raising fresh concerns about global cybersecurity. Two separate security researchers found the databases and accessed them without authentication. The data covers individuals and groups in dozens of countries, and one database holds over a billion records linked to China, according to a WIRED report published on November 25.

Cybercriminals could use such information to hijack online accounts, impersonate users and carry out financial fraud. The leaked data includes in-depth victim profiles, which could give criminals access to a wide range of personal information, researchers said. However, the 3.5 billion figure counts records, not unique individuals, as it may include duplicate entries and multiple accounts belonging to the same person.

Info-stealing malware exposed nearly 2 billion login records Black Hills Information Security's Jeremiah Fowler discovered the first database. According to his findings shared with WIRED, it contained approximately two billion login records, including email addresses, usernames, passwords, cookies, session tokens and device information.

The information was organised into 8,471 folders, with some records categorised by country. Fowler also found hundreds of millions of email addresses, over 100 million social media accounts and tens of millions of e-commerce accounts.

A fair amount of the information was apparently collected via infostealer malware that steals saved passwords and other highly sensitive data from compromised machines. Fowler also uncovered approximately 400,000 documents that may have been collected by more sophisticated malware capable of creating comprehensive profiles of people.

He said the data could provide attackers with a wealth of information to control the victim's digital identity. Fowler notified the database's hosting company of the exposed database, which limited public access several days later. However, it remains unknown whether anyone downloaded the information before it was secured.

1.64 billion records linked to China also exposed The second database was found by cybersecurity firm UpGuard's research director Greg Pollock. His investigation uncovered some 1.64 billion records, most of which are linked to Chinese people and enterprises.

Pollock found that the database included at least 840 million individual national identity numbers, 300 million phone numbers, almost 11 million student enrolment records, and nearly 8 million business registrations. Details of children and the dead were sometimes included in some records.

The database was available for open access and appeared to be part of cybercrime or grey-market infrastructure. Pollock could not identify its owner or establish whether the information had been circulated elsewhere. During his investigation, the database became inaccessible, perhaps as a result of ransomware or another malicious action.

Also Read | Anthropic and OpenAI staff raise alarm that AI could threaten humanity

Growing concerns over AI-powered cyberattacks The findings coincide with growing worry over advanced cyberattacks and the misuse of AI. Earlier, Google's Threat Intelligence Group had found AI models that can help agents detect vulnerabilities and strategise cyberattacks with little to no human involvement.

Microsoft has also issued a warning about hackers in China leveraging AI tools to attack organisations worldwide.