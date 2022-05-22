Mayhem Studios UGW battle royale game pre-registration window opens today

The trailer highlights how the game revolves around the rivalry between two gangs and strikes a clear contrast between both. Tyagi and the Bhokalis are the underdog gang while Boris and the Velvets are their arch-rival urban gang. The costumes, weapons and the vehicles of both the characters highlight a strong sense of Indian-ness while also reflecting their apparent social divide. Tyagi wearing a humble shirt and Lungi and carrying a hammer is a stark contrast to the more urbane and sophisticated Boris who is seen carrying an assault gun.