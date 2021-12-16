Fabless maker, MediaTek , has today launched its Dimensity 9000 5G smartphone chip for the flagship smartphones, and announced device maker adoption and endorsements from some of the world’s biggest smartphone brands, including OPPO , vivo, Xiaomi and Honor. The first Dimensity 9000 powered flagship smartphones will be in the market in the first quarter of next year.

The Dimensity 9000 is the world’s first smartphone built on the ultra-efficient TMSC N4 (4nm-class) production process which will lead the industry in computing performance, gaming, imaging, multimedia and connectivity innovations, said MediaTek.

“The Dimensity 9000 is a milestone for MediaTek, highlighting our rise to incredible with a true flagship 5G smartphone chip. This chip signals MediaTek and our Dimensity family has entered a new phase of innovation," said Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “The Dimensity 9000 is the most powerful and energy-efficient chip to date, delivering a number of industry firsts and a full suite of features for the most discerning tech enthusiasts."

Dimensity 9000 integrates the Armv9 CPU architecture. The octa-core CPU has one ultra Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.05GHz, three performance A710 cores operating at up to 2.85GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. With the integrated LPDDR5X supporting up to 7500Mbps, along with an 8MB L3 cache and 6MB system cache, the Dimensity 9000 can handle bandwidth demands of the mobile market.

Additionally, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation Application Processor Unit (APU 5.0), which offers 4X power efficiency gains compared to the previous generation APU.

Dimensity 9000 packs the world’s first Arm Mali-G710 MC10 GPU in a smartphone chip. To further boost performance, the chipset integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0, the fifth generation of MediaTek’s innovative gaming technology. HyperEngine 5.0 uses AI-acceleration to optimize graphics while reducing the GPU load.

