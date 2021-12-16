MediaTek announces Dimensity 9000 SoC for 5G flagship smartphones

Dimensity 9000 integrates the Armv9 CPU architecture. The octa-core CPU has one ultra Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.05GHz, three performance A710 cores operating at up to 2.85GHz and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. With the integrated LPDDR5X supporting up to 7500Mbps, along with an 8MB L3 cache and 6MB system cache, the Dimensity 9000 can handle bandwidth demands of the mobile market.