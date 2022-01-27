MediaTek has today announced its new Kompanio 1380 chipset which offers a new level of performance and best-in-class features for premium Chromebooks such as the new Acer Chromebook Spin 513, said MediaTek.

“The Kompanio 1380 delivers incredible portable computing experiences with superb battery life, all in a compact form factor for slim and lightweight devices," the company said.

Kompanio 1380 features an octa-core CPU with four high-performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores with speeds up to 3GHz for improved responsiveness. For gamers, its five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU supports fast and vivid visuals, while the quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X ensures there is plenty of data bandwidth.

This multi-core AI processor accelerates camera and voice applications while also optimizing battery life. The chip supports up to two 4K 60Hz displays, or one 4K 60Hz display plus two 4K 30Hz displays. The advanced decoding features can stream 4K movies and TV shows with longer battery life.

Kompanio 1380 comes with a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) that provides ultra-low power voice on wakeup (VoW) capabilities for a wide variety of voice assistant services. The chip is ready for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

“Kompanio 1380 continues MediaTek’s legacy as the No. 1 chipmaker for Arm-based Chromebooks, elevating premium Chromebook experiences with next-level performance and extra-long battery life," said PC Tseng, general manager of Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit at MediaTek. “This chip stands out with its outstanding processing performance, best-in-class multimedia and AI features, and smooth cloud gaming capabilities, all integrated into an ultra-efficient 6nm chip."

"Chromebook users have come to expect more from their Chromebooks, increasingly they are looking for their devices to strike a perfect balance of performance, weight and power efficiency," said John Solomon, VP of Chrome OS at Google. “The Kompanio 1380 is an integral part of delivering a great experience for users whether they're working from home, enjoying media on the go, or anything in between. We're excited to see its versatility come to life on the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, the first product to launch with this chip."

