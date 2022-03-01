MediaTek has today launched the Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 8000 system-on-chips (SoCs) to bring new technologies, connectivity, displays, gaming, multimedia and imaging features to premium 5G smartphones . Both chips borrow the technology from MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 platform and package it into the new Dimensity 8000 series which is built on the TSMC 5nm production process with an octa-core CPU.

The Dimensity 8100 integrates four premium Arm Cortex-A78 cores with speeds reaching 2.85GHz, and the Dimensity 8000 has four Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.75GHz.

Both chips combine an Arm Mali-G610 MC6 GPU with MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies. Quad-channel LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage ensure ultra-fast data streams.

The new Dimensity 8000 series also uses MediaTek’s Open Resource Architecture to give device makers the flexibility to customize and differentiate features so they can make 5G smartphones and 5G experiences that truly stand out.

The Dimensity 8000 series integrates MediaTek’s fifth generation AI processing unit, APU 580. The balance of performance and efficiency optimizes AI multimedia, gaming, camera and video experiences.

Powered by a five gigapixel per second image signal processor (ISP), the Dimensity 8000 series produces the fastest, clearest HDR photos and video in its class.

MediaTek also added the 6nm Dimensity 1300 to its 5G family. The Dimensity 1300’s HDR-ISP supports up to 200MP, and integrates MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0 to offer an optimal balance between performance and power for better efficiency in gaming and daily use scenarios. It comes with new AI enhancements, improving night shot photography and HDR capabilities for great image clarity.

The Dimensity 1300 integrates an octa-core CPU with an ultra-core Arm Cortex-A78 clocked up to 3GHz, three Arm Cortex-A78 super cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, along with an Arm Mali-G77 GPU and MediaTek APU 3.0 to support the latest AI capabilities.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8100, Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 1300 will be available in the market in the first quarter of 2022, powering a new era of incredible 5G devices by some of the world’s biggest smartphone brands.

