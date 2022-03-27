MediaTek Pentonic series SoCs to support Dolby Vision IQ

MediaTek has announced it is the first TV SoC vendor to support Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. Precision Detail is a new innovative feature introduced for TVs with Dolby Vision IQ, which will be supported in MediaTek’s Pentonic series for 8K and 4K smart TVs. In addition, the Pentonic series will enable TV manufacturers to support features designed for gaming in Dolby Vision along with other advanced capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MediaTek has announced it is the first TV SoC vendor to support Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. Precision Detail is a new innovative feature introduced for TVs with Dolby Vision IQ, which will be supported in MediaTek’s Pentonic series for 8K and 4K smart TVs. In addition, the Pentonic series will enable TV manufacturers to support features designed for gaming in Dolby Vision along with other advanced capabilities.

It will be available starting in 2H 2022 for TV OEMs to begin adopting.

Joining Dolby’s suite of Advanced Imaging technologies available through Dolby Vision IQ, Precision Detail unlocks more from Dolby Vision content by revealing incredible detail in both bright and dark areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to Precision Detail, MediaTek’s Intelligent View technology paired with Dolby’s latest advancements in imaging technology can process multiple Dolby Vision streams simultaneously. Consumers can now watch different media sources at the same time in Dolby Vision in multiple windows.

“With our industry-leading chips, paired with astonishing visual and audio technologies powered by Dolby, MediaTek and Dolby are making truly immersive and cinematic entertainment experiences more accessible," said Alex Chen, General Manager of the TV Business Unit at MediaTek. “MediaTek’s Pentonic series will make it easy for OEMs to bring Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail to the next generation of 8K and 4K smart TVs."

MediaTek Pentonic also improves gameplay with support for features designed for gaming in Dolby Vision. This includes advancements TV OEMs will be able to offer their customers such as gaming in Dolby Vision at 4K 120Hz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition, Pentonic chips will further improve latency and display enhancements when gaming in Dolby Vision through Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) to improve the gaming experience.

“For the past decade, Dolby Vision has continuously raised the bar of immersive entertainment experiences. Dolby Vision IQ continues this legacy by expanding the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR through innovations like Precision Detail," said Mathias Bendull, Vice President, Living Room at Dolby Laboratories. “We look forward to working with MediaTek and our OEM partners to bring stunning Dolby Vision images for more use cases to the next generation of 8K and 4K smart TVs."

