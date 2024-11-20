Meet Artemis: The humanoid robot set to dribble past Messi and dominate the World Cup | WATCH
Introducing ARTEMIS, a groundbreaking humanoid robot from UCLA aiming to redefine football. While its initial performances reveal room for improvement, its speed and advanced technology set the stage for a future where robots might challenge human legends on the pitch. The future of sports is here!
When you think of elite footballers, names like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Kylian Mbappé come to mind. But the latest contender making waves isn’t human at all. Meet ARTEMIS, a groundbreaking humanoid robot from UCLA, poised to shake up the world of football.
